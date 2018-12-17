NZ Yarn & Hemp P/ship formed

Hemp New Zealand has acquired a 15% interest in NZ Yarn in an effort to develop new blends and exciting consumer products.

The partnership will innovate hemp fibre processing as well as boost the development of new consumer products made from hemp yarn, wool & hemp yarn blends and non-woven wool and hemp products

Craig Carr, chairman of NZ Yarn, says Hemp New Zealand’s investment in NZ Yarn is an important strategic milestone for the company.

“Hemp New Zealand’s investment strengthens and diversifies the NZ Yarn business. It also enables NZ Yarn to engage in significant additional product innovation, as well as broadening its product portfolio and customer base with a natural fibre that has huge unrealised potential,” Carr says

“Hemp has many synergies with wool, as well as sustainable ethical provenance and environmental credentials. These qualities are of critical importance given the environmental catastrophe which synthetic fibres are contributing to,” Carr says.

This marriage will enable Hemp New Zealand to set up a leading-edge natural fibre processing line, which separates hemp stalks into fibre (which can be woven and used in yarn systems) and hurd (the woody core material which has fire retardant and insulating properties and has many uses, including in the construction industry).

Under agreement there is plans of building a processing facility (the first of its kind) within the NZ Yarn factory in Burnside, Christchurch, targeting both consumer products, food and industrial markets.

Dave Jordan, chief executive of Hemp New Zealand, says ;“There are many, many consumer and industrial uses for both hemp fibre and hurd. We’re extremely excited about partnering with NZ Yarn and initially developing hemp and wool yarn blends which will provide consumers with a wider variety of products made from natural fibres”.

The environmental characteristics combined with the natural strength and durability of hemp are factors which help make it a high quality product for farmers, processors and consumers.

