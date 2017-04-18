Farmers with an interest in the establishment of wetlands on their properties are being invited to take part in a survey.

Chantal Whitby is conducting the survey as part of her thesis research.

“I am interested in finding out farmers’ views on establishing wetlands on their properties.

“The aim of my research is to find out what farmers think about establishing wetlands as a water management strategy. The results will then be used to evaluate whether establishing wetlands in agricultural areas is a practical strategy for contributing towards the improvement of water quality.”

The survey it will only take 15 minutes to complete. The completion date for surveys is the 8th of May.

The survey can be completed anonymously and all information will remain confidential.

For more information email Chantal on which356@student.otago.ac.nz

