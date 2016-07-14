WLG helps farmers with riparian management

Thanks to funding from the Department of Conservation Arawai Kakariki Waituna Wetlands project, the Waituna Landcare Group is able to offer farmers assistance with their riparian planting programme, employing local, Peter Stewart, to do this work.

Peter is now working on six farms in the Waituna Catchment, undertaking planting, clearing of plants and weed control.

The focus has been on planting natives, many produced in the WLG’s own nursery at the Kapuka South Community Centre. The added bonus is that these plantings are providing ecological connections between other natural vegetation remnants of bush and wetlands, along with increasing biodiversity on farms.

The WLG is pleased to be able to support farmers in this way, ticking several boxes for good management practice with improved water quality and biodiversity outcomes.

Category: General